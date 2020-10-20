Cockle Bay blaze: Man who died had only lived in house for about six months

The people who lived in a house which burned down in East Auckland had only owned it for six months.

And the man who died in the fire had set up a fitness business in the garage of the Minerva Tce, Cockle Bay, home during the country's Covid-19 lockdown, a neighbour of the residents said.

The man died and two others were injured after a fire tore through the house shortly before 7pm yesterday.

The two injured residents were recovering in Middlemore Hospital.

Paul Pope lives next door to the house and said the people had only bought the property about six months ago, so didn't know them very well.

"They were quiet and kept to themselves. [The man] was running a fitness business from the house after the first lockdown," Pope said.

Pope was at the gym when the fire began and arrived home to find the street cordoned off.

The Minerva Tce, Cockle Bay, home pictured as fire begins to engulf the property last night. Photo / Michael Howse

He was eventually let in to his house about 9pm.

Fortunately the smoke had been blowing the other way so there wasn't a strong smell of smoke in his home.

"The smoke was going the other way, luckily. There was a slight smell of smoke through our house but that was all.

"We were concerned for our animals but they are all fine."

Chris Delfos, Counties Manukau Assistant Area Commander, told Stuff the man who died had been found near a doorway.

It was unclear whether the man was trying to get out of the house or go back in.

"One thing we always tell people is not to go back into the house once they've got out. Often people will try to re-enter the property to get their car keys or phone," he told Stuff.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Craig Dally earlier said six appliances were at the two-storey building, which was described as being "well involved" when firefighters arrived.