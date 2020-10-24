US Navy plane crashes into 'heavily populated' Alabama suburb, killing two

Both people in a US Navy T-6B Texan II training plane died after it crashed in an Alabama suburb. Photo / AP

A US Navy training plane that took off from Florida has crashed in an Alabama suburb near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities say.

Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for the Commander of the Naval Air Forces, said on Friday (Saturday NZT) both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but they weren't immediately releasing their names.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a "large volume of fire", with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire", the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of the port city of Mobile.

Darby called the neighbourhood a "heavily populated" residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

A home and several cars were engulfed in flames. Photo / AP

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 48km northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The US Department of Defence and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.