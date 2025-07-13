Advertisement
Kim Jong Un pledges full support for Russia’s Ukraine offensive during Lavrov meeting

AFP
This picture taken on July 12, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 13, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Wonsan, North Korea. Photo / AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Moscow his full support for their war in Ukraine during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pyongyang state media said Sunday.

Lavrov’s visit to North Korea was the latest in a series of high-profile trips by top Moscow officials as both countries

