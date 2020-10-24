Hyundai NZ recalls Kona electric car due to battery fire risk

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Hyundai is recalling its Kona electric cars, including in New Zealand, because of a battery fault that poses a fire risk.

The company says it identified a problem in some of the Kona EV batteries produced at its Korea factory between September 29, 2017, and March 20 this year.

Automotive industry news website Autofile.co.nz has reported there has been 13 reported fires involving the Kona EV worldwide.

A Hyuandai New Zealand spokeswoman said about 700 vehicles in the country needed to be recalled.

She said the branch was alerted late last night that batteries could be defective or have faulty software, increasing the risk of an electrical shortcircuit.

Affected customers would be contacted by Hyundai New Zealand to book a safety check at a dealership.

