Cranes lift Auckland's SkyCity convention centre pedestrian air bridge into place

Mobile cranes putting the SkyCity pedestrian bridge in place over Hobson St. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

The first significant milestone for the ill-fated International Convention Centre in Auckland is being completed today.

A year on from the SkyCity fire, an 85-tonne, 30m-long pedestrian bridge is being put in place over Hobson St.

The covered walkway will be suspended 11m above road level and link the convention centre's new 303-bed Horizon Hotel with the hotel and casino on the opposite side of the road.

Fletcher Construction's Gary Walker said getting to this stage had been a real achievement.

"I'm so pleased for the team. They've worked so hard, the planning, the dedication, just the sheer resilience of the team to pull up their socks, get their boots on and just keep going at this."

An artist's impression of the air bridge that has been lifted into place at the Auckland International Convention Centre. Photo / Supplied

Walker said Hobson St should be open to traffic again by Monday morning.

The Horizon Hotel is due to open next year and the convention centre in 2023.