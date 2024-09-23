Polkinghorne is understood to have been living at his sister’s Mission Bay home during much of the trial.
There had also been reports tonight that Polkinghorne had appeared at the Northern Club, just a block from the High Court, following the verdict.
The Northern Club is an exclusive club and landmark building covered by creeper next to Albert Park. Staff there would not comment on whether Polkinghorne had stopped in after his trial ended this afternoon.
For eight weeks jurors listened intently to evidence from the Crown who alleged Polkinghorne murdered his 63-year-old wife, Pauline Hanna, at their home in Remuera and arguments from the defence who claim she took her own life.
Jurors returned their verdict acquitting Polkinghorne this afternoon following 10 hours of deliberations, which stretched over two days.
Outside court, Polkinghorne told media: “Today’s outcome is a huge turning point in our lives.
“We can now grieve and let Pauline rest in peace.”
Polkinghorne did not make any further comment.
The Crown prosecutor, Alysha McClintock, acknowledged the verdict and said she respected the jury’s decision.
“The evidence was there to be pieced together, but at the end of the day the jury has to assess that. It was hard for everybody. But circumstantial cases, by nature, have to be pieced together, this is the way things go.”
Polkinghorne’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, made no comment and told the media: “That is enough, thank you”.
He thanked the police and prosecution for their dedication and hard work.
“We need to accept the decision and move on,” he said.
A close friend of Pauline, Pheasant Riordan, told media: “We think it’s a crap decision.”
“She was an amazing person. She didn’t deserve this end. We just loved her very much,” she said.
During the trial, prosecutors suggested Polkinghorne lashed out at Hanna while high on methamphetamine, possibly during an argument over the exorbitant amount he was spending on sex workers or a secret “double life” with high–profile Sydney escort Madison Ashton.
“The jury - they’ve had a particularly tough job, and some pretty confronting subject matter. In terms of where to from now, this a matter that is a coronial process. At this stage, in terms of the investigation, this is the end of the matter.
“As Mr Polkinghorne has a number of matters before the court, that is all I’ll say at this stage,” Allan said.
