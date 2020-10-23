Police search properties in West Auckland after reports of person with gun; nothing found

Police searched the View Rd area of Henderson but found nothing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have searched two addresses in West Auckland after reports someone saw what they thought was a person holding a firearm in a vehicle.

The searches took place on View Rd, Henderson, and officers were not able to locate a firearm or anything else of concern.

A police spokeswoman said police responded after a report by a member of the public.

Earlier, she said the claims were unsubstantiated and officers were stopping traffic in the area of Vitasovich Rd and View Rd as a precaution.

A witness said a police officer was turning vehicles away near Kmart on The Boundary and a large cordon area had been put in place.

However, the spokeswoman later confirmed police had cleared two properties on View Rd and they didn't find anything of interest.

The cordons would be lifted shortly if they hadn't been already, the spokeswoman said.