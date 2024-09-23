Health and safety reform: Minister denies unions shut out of nationwide roadshow

There were more events scheduled in Whangārei, Invercargill, Christchurch and Timaru ahead of the end of consultation on October 31.

She said the roadshow had been arranged to speak with people who weren’t usually part of Government consultation processes.

“It’s been very comprehensive,” van Velden said, claiming she had heard from workers across many industries.

She would not speculate on whether she would detail her planned reform before the end of the year but said all options were being considered, ranging from changing legislation, regulation, guidance or introducing completely new law.

“All of that is on the table.

“I’m not here, as I’ve heard some people have said today, about watering down the law, I’m here looking for better outcomes.

“There are some areas that are becoming very clear and there are some larger areas where I still have concern and questions about what would we do to change it.”

Wagstaff, while pleased van Velden had attended today’s function, said he had been disappointed by her office’s lack of engagement with the CTU, having only met her once in November since the change of Government.

He claimed previous ministers Simon Bridges, Michael Woodhouse and Iain Lees-Galloway had accepted a meeting every two months. Wagstaff suspected unions were “not a voice [van Velden] wants to hear from”.

Today’s event was organised alongside Labour’s workplace relations spokeswoman Camilla Belich and her Green Party equivalent Teanau Tuiono to impress union members’ views on van Velden.

“I don’t think she has had a big meeting with union members and this is us really bringing their voices to her at Parliament,” Belich said.

