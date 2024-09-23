Khandallah murder accused loses name suppression

But in a decision released today, Justice Karen Grau denied that bid. But the suppression of her identity will continue until October 11, so she can “make any necessary preparations or adjustments in advance of publication occurring”.

Fight for name suppression

The woman’s lawyer, Hunter de Groot, fought to keep the accused’s name secret at a hearing earlier in September.

There would be a “firestorm” of media coverage that could prejudice perceptions, he said, suggesting the level of interest surrounding the case would be similar to that of Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne.

But in her decision, Justice Grau said this case and its “level of intrigue” was not comparable, and publicity would not be “relentless and hostile”.

“There will naturally be more extensive reporting when the trial starts. But that is to be expected, and it does not follow that it will necessarily be ‘minute by minute’.”

The 52-year-old teacher appears in the Wellington District Court. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The accused would not be subject to extreme hardship if her name was public, and there was no risk of prejudicing a fair trial, she said.

The woman’s husband also sought name suppression with lawyers citing his vulnerable mental and physical state, which had been worsened by the extreme stress and pressure of the events.

At a September hearing, his lawyer Sam Campbell said naming either party risked casting suspicion on the husband - and gossip and rumours circulating in their small community - despite an absence of charges against him.

But Justice Grau also found the accused’s husband would not suffer extreme hardship, which has a very high threshold.

At the High Court in Wellington on Friday, Justice La Hood confirmed the trial would begin on June 23 next year.

Gregory’s ‘violent’ death

Gregory’s death was initially treated as unexplained, but was soon upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a post mortem showed “Helen died as a result of a violent act”.

The woman was a grandmother, and was described as a “kind and caring friend to many”.

Craig Dunshea - who owns eatery Dunshea’s Deli - told RNZ he had known Gregory for decades, and said she was a keen churchgoer who loved her family.

“She was a well-presented, lovely Christian lady who was living in the twilight of her years,” he said.

Upon the woman’s arrest, Khandallah residents were relieved - but still had a lot of questions.

Former MP and Khandallah resident Peter Dunne said speculation and rumours had been circulating.

“By all accounts [Gregory] was a quiet woman who kept to herself. It just didn’t seem right so that’s what gave rise to a lot of the concern about what was really going on here.”

