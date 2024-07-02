It’s not always about the destination, it’s the journey.
The July school holidays are just around the corner and plenty of visitors will be descending upon sunny Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga for some quality family time - often via busy State Highway 2.
So when kids have hungry tummies, or the adults need to stretch their legs or just break up the long journey - there’s loads for ramblers to experience just a few klicks off the main highway.
Katikati Advertiser has compiled a list of great attractions and free things to do in the Western Bay of Plenty, just in time for the school holidays.
These activities listed are just a few of the many options in our vast Katikati Advertiser area from Waihī Beach to Te Puna.
1. Te Puna Quarry Park: Art and the outdoors combine
The always-open nature walk offers some arty scenes along the way.
Many head to the quarry for a pleasant walk through picturesque gardens featuring native bush and varieties — but there’s an abundance of outdoor art, recycled work and sculpture/stonework to be enjoyed as well. The works include Māori designs, animals, insects and there are some giant artworks such as the dragon.
It’s also a favourite stop for many cyclists who combine their love of fitness and food along the Ōmokoroa-Tauranga cycleway onto Oikimoke Rd, Te Puna.
The restaurant opened in 2017 and the cidery produces 8-12 different cider flavours per year onsite.
3. Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycle trail: Bike riding bliss
The scenic route is 19 kilometres of blissful biking from Ōmokoroa into Te Puna heading to Tauranga and is a link to the urban cycleway network.
The well-used paths are used mostly by recreational cyclists and include new and old gravel pathways and boardwalks. The idea is to keep fit, connect the communities and to provide another option to get to Tauranga.
At Ōmokoroa, families spend an afternoon at the Domain - a sheltered, cosy and calm place for young families to swim, picnic, play, eat or take the boat/jet ski out.
4. Athenree Homestead: A step back in time
Athenree Homestead was built by Irish settlers Hugh and Adela Stewart in 1879 and is now a beautifully restored homestead which will take you back in time to early settler days.
The site is managed by a trust which tends to the property. At this time of year the house and site are available for tours on the first Sunday of the month.
5. Katikati Bird Gardens: Peace, tranquillity and birdsong
If you’d love a peaceful day out with a young family in tow, the Katikati Bird Gardens offers the best of both worlds — charming surroundings for the adults, and birds to enthrall the kids.
7. Waitekohekohe Recreational Park: Fitness for all
A scenic, vast park offers options for fitness buffs through to casual walkers. Thompsons Track has hour-long mountain bike trails catering for all abilities. There’s also horse trails, walking tracks and swimming holes.
The mural artworks are peppered throughout the town. There are more than 78 works of art including sculptures, carvings and weaving. Each mural has a story to tell which often captures a snapshot of history specific to Katikati’s unique past.
The most recent one is the Guardians of the Game rugby mural along Middlebrook Rd.
10. Waihī Beach: All the holiday feels
Entering the coastal town itself will make you feel like you’re on holiday ... with its cosy shopping area of boutique shops and eateries, walkways to stroll, and nine kilometres of gorgeous beach which is a destination in itself.
There are amazing closeby walks such as Orokawa Bay walk, Homunga Bay, William Wright Falls and Bowentown.
Waihī Beach also has its own mountain, the Trig Walk (three kilometres) which takes walkers up to breath-taking panoramic view over Waihī Beach, along the coast to Mauao and towards Coromandel.