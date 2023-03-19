Wairoa Cycleway – final stretch underway

Cyclists will cross the Wairoa Bridge and go under it to cycle up the other side of State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied.

Construction is starting on the last 800m of the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycleway before the end of March

From mid-2023, cyclists will be able to cross the Wairoa River and safely continue their journey between Ōmokoroa to Tauranga without the risk of sharing this section of road with trucks and cars.

Completion of this cycleway will address cyclist safety in the short and medium-term until the Takitimu North Link is completed. At that time, this busy section of SH2 will become a local road which opens up possibilities that are not available on the State Highway network, as well as providing an alternative option along the Takitimu North Link.

This stretch of State Highway is also having the speed reduced to 50km/h – contributing to safer travels for cyclists, residents and motorists.

Construction of the Wairoa cycleway (Bethlehem side of the bridge) will complete the 19km Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycleway - which makes up part of the iconic Waihī to Maketu tourist trail.

The cycleway began as part of the Urban Cycleways Programme project - jointly funded by central government, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council with additional contributions from the NZ Community Trust, Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust and the Ōmokoroa Community Board.

Tauranga City Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Western Bay of Plenty District Council have been working together to ensure the safety of cyclists along this busy section of SH2 since the completion of the clip-on in May 2020.

What will it mean for me?

Wairoa two-way cycleway. Photo / Supplied.

A cyclist’s perspective

If you are cycling from Ōmokoroa to Bethlehem, you will cross the bridge using the existing cycleway (which currently ends at the Bethlehem side).

At the end of the bridge, you will follow the cycleway down underneath the bridge and cycle up the other side. This brings you to the widest part of this section of SH2.

From here you will cycle up to Taniwha Place where there will be a crossing set back from the intersection to enable clear visibility between vehicles approaching and cyclists.

You will cross Taniwha Place and continue up to the top of the hill.

At the top of the hill there will be a new signalised crossing that allows for you to safely cross SH2 to Carmichael Road.

From Carmichael Road you can connect through Gordon Carmichael Reserve to join the urban cycling network to the city.

A Taniwha Place resident’s perspective

As you are leaving or entering Taniwha Place, when cyclists are at the crossing, they will give way to vehicles.

A designated turning bay is provided on SH2 for drivers turning right into Taniwha Place. Cyclists will give way to prevent a backlog of traffic behind you.

There will be space before the crossing for a car to wait if it is turning left into Taniwha Place.

A driver’s perspective

If you are driving from Bethlehem to Te Puna (north), there will be a new signalised crossing on SH2 at Carmichael Road. This is between the roundabout (where the Gull and Z petrol stations are) and just before you head down the hill to the bridge.

The signalised crossing will be set off by cyclists wanting to cross the road. The length of time they will have to cross is approximately 20 seconds.

In heavy commuter traffic (either way) the delay will be minimal as the traffic is already moving at a slow pace.

Note: the more people who cycle the fewer cars need to be on the road.

