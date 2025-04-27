The Tauranga Home Show returns this weekend

The 26th annual Tauranga Home Show returns on 2-4 May at Mercury Arena Baypark. Launching in 2000 as a modest local affair, the show has evolved over more than a quarter century to become today’s powerhouse exhibition.

Managing Director Dana McCurdy is pleased with this year’s lineup. “There’s over 300 exhibitors bringing what people love home shows for – the deals! We’ve also got a great entertainment lineup in the Live Cooking Kitchen and with the Seminar Series.”

The Live Cooking Kitchen is sponsored by Kaimai Eggs and features local Chefs such as Andrew Targett and Ian Harrison who will be sharing some exciting news for Tauranga foodies, as well as friendly faces from Alma Eatery, Pablo Papamoa, Kiwi Fresh Meats and more.

The Seminar Series is focused on savings and self-sufficiency, with Kat from Kererū Gardens giving tips on how to become a confident gardener, Tracy from The Debt Diva sharing smart and simple solutions to financial freedom, and the team from Lightforce Solar giving an introduction into solar for your home.

The Tauranga Home Show has teamed up with Mount pool and spa specialists Poolpac to offer the 2025 show prize – a Passion Relax spa and accessories valued at over $12k. Everyone who visits the show gets a chance to go in the draw.

“Your odds of winning are actually pretty good,” says Dana. “You’ve got a one in 38.3 million chance of winning first division Lotto, but a one in five thousand chance of winning the Tauranga Home Show prize. It’s well worth attending the show just to get your hands on an entry form!”

The Tauranga Home Show is run by a local family business and Dana says people don’t realise how unusual this is. “A lot of other exhibitions in New Zealand are run from distant national offices cut off from the people they’re catering to. Being local, we build relationships with Tauranga businesses and community groups and adapt quickly to regional developments. We see first-hand the contribution our shows make to the local economy because we live here too.”

The show and its exhibitors have grown together over the past two and a half decades. “The products have certainly changed,” says Dana. “We’ve gone from furnishings and decor we’d call vintage today to robotic appliances and smart home technology. It’s been fascinating to be a part of this evolution. Even in today’s digital age, when you’re looking to make big ticket purchases for your home you want to look your supplier in the eye and build a relationship. That’s what the Tauranga Home Show is all about.”

Despite its growth and success, Bay Events have the same ethics and goals they did on day one. “We succeed when our exhibitors succeed and not before,” says Dana. “By recognising this and striving towards it, we’ve created an incredible show that is now celebrating its silver anniversary of helping the community build their dreams in the Bay of Plenty.”