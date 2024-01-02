The new information panels at Waitekohekohe Recreational Park.

Visitors to Waitekohekohe Recreational Park can now learn more about the reserve and its inhabitants thanks to Ōmokoroa Point School students.

The middle syndicate worked on a community project late last year and have created informative panels — a joint initiative between the school and Waitekohekohe Reserve Steering Group.

Waitekohekohe is a new recreational reserve for walking, mountain-biking and horse riding. The equestrian trails are named after birds and the mountain bike trails are to be named after creatures that can be found in the reserve.

Children from rooms 5 and 7 (ages 6-9) have created beautiful, informative panels to teach park visitors about the birds and creatures which lend their names to the trails.

With the help of local expert Lawrie Donald, the children chose which animals they wanted to name the mountain bike trails after as well as the name of a new horse-riding trail. Animals featured include tree lizard, fresh water crayfish, New Zealand falcon and tuna.

Mayor James Denyer congratulates the group on their achievements.

‘’All of the critters chosen can be found at the reserve, if you know where to look and if luck is on your side,’’ Lawrie says.

The 12 large panels are in the shelters at the equestrian and mountain bike carparks. They feature pastel artwork, labelled diagrams, loads of information and haiku poems.

Teacher Kirsten Symes says she has been impressed with the dedication the students have shown.

“They have really put in the hard work researching their animals, developing their sketching and pastel skills and writing haiku. They have become very knowledgeable about their creatures.’’

Annalynn, 9, says she learnt how freshwater mussel get upstream.

‘’When the larvae are born they cling onto fish and hitch rides. When the fish stops they drop off. They use kōaro fish because they can climb and get up waterfalls because they have grippy fins.’’

Rooms 5 and 7 from Ōmokoroa Point School.

Rose, 9, says she worked on the morepork panel with Louisa and they discovered the birds can rotate their heads 270 degrees.

Each panel has a “how you can help” section with tips for keeping critters and their habitat safe and healthy.

Mayor James Denyer came along to a recent trip to see the finished panels and thanked them for their positive contribution to the community.

Rooms 6 and 8 had another special purpose for their visit to the reserve — they had designed and wētā houses.



