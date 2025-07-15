Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Tauranga baker’s two-ingredient meringue revealed at Pastry Arts Virtual Summit

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Noel Remacle created a two-ingredient meringue by mixing pasteurised egg whites and fondant. Photo / Supplied

Noel Remacle created a two-ingredient meringue by mixing pasteurised egg whites and fondant. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga patisserie chef has whipped up a “mind-blowing” recipe for a two-ingredient meringue that comes together in just five minutes in a mixer.

Noel Remacle says his new approach could “make life a lot easier” for enthusiasts of the airy dessert.

The third-generation baker recently presented his “simple” meringue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save