At a recent Bay of Plenty Mayoral Forum, Drysdale said communities were crying out for things to be delivered more efficiently and effectively.
He said there were seven councils represented around the forum table, which meant seven times the overhead.
“We can wait five years and have the Government do it for us or we can be proactive and say, let’s look at it.”
Drysdale will also be speaking to a remit put to this week’s Local Government New Zealand conference by Tauranga City Council for a review of local government arrangements to achieve better balance. The remit was supported by LGNZ’s Metro Sector councils.
“We represent 16% of the population of the Bay of Plenty, and you only have to look at how we fared in receiving funding through the Regional Transport Committee. We only got 1% of the budget request allocated to us.”
He felt there were efficiencies that could be made through the councils working more closely together.
“For example, we’re all using different enterprise software. That is something that could easily be fixed without throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”
Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said he felt Drysdale should be talking to his community about how they felt before he started talking about amalgamating councils.
“The first thing you learn in local government is you need to talk to your community first, before we make plans.”
Moore was doubtful that amalgamation would create efficiencies, pointing out a number of failures of central government in providing police, education and health services to the region.
He said there had been a great deal of work done recently on possible funding solutions for councils.
“For example, the GST content of rates that gets forwarded to central. A tax on a tax, some say.
“There is no resistance to working smarter and sharing services wherever possible, but scale does not always mean saving for the community - something to think about on your next trip to the supermarket or when paying your latest power or insurance bills.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said work needed to be done to understand where and how services were best delivered - nationally, regionally and locally - to inform the long-running debate.
- Additional reporting by Alisha Evans
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.