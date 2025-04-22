“They will begin with a period of supervision at Tauranga Hospital, which is a Medical Council requirement.”
This initial supervision allows new doctors to familiarise themselves with New Zealand’s healthcare system and have their skills assessed while ensuring patient safety.
As they gain experience, doctors will gradually spend more time working in Whakatāne.
A second senior international doctor has accepted a role and is expected to start later this year.
Additionally, three more offers are under consideration.
“Overseas doctors need time to relocate their lives, and sometimes families, to this country,” Grimwade said.
Since the downgrade in January, 35 women have been transferred by ambulance from Whakatāne to Tauranga to give birth. A total of 88 Eastern Bay women have delivered at Tauranga Hospital, with no reported adverse outcomes.
“Whānau continue to receive support for food, accommodation, and transport,” Grimwade said.
Health NZ will be holding meetings next month with stakeholders, health providers, and users of the maternity service in Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, and Te Kaha.
These meetings are not public, but further public consultation sessions are planned and will be announced soon.