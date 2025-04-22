In response, Te Whatu Ora has moved quickly to rebuild the service.

“We’re making significant progress,” acting group director of operations for Health New Zealand Bay of Plenty, Dr Kate Grimwade, said.

“The first international doctor will begin this month.

“They will begin with a period of supervision at Tauranga Hospital, which is a Medical Council requirement.”

This initial supervision allows new doctors to familiarise themselves with New Zealand’s healthcare system and have their skills assessed while ensuring patient safety.

As they gain experience, doctors will gradually spend more time working in Whakatāne.

A second senior international doctor has accepted a role and is expected to start later this year.

Additionally, three more offers are under consideration.

“Overseas doctors need time to relocate their lives, and sometimes families, to this country,” Grimwade said.

Since the downgrade in January, 35 women have been transferred by ambulance from Whakatāne to Tauranga to give birth. A total of 88 Eastern Bay women have delivered at Tauranga Hospital, with no reported adverse outcomes.

“Whānau continue to receive support for food, accommodation, and transport,” Grimwade said.

Health NZ will be holding meetings next month with stakeholders, health providers, and users of the maternity service in Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, and Te Kaha.

These meetings are not public, but further public consultation sessions are planned and will be announced soon.

“This will give us the opportunity to hear local people’s ideas for how we can, together, build a sustainable and safe service for our communities.”

The return to full secondary-level obstetrics and gynaecology services is targeted for early 2026.

Early care terminations still available in Whakatāne

While some abortion services remain available at Whakatāne Hospital, women requiring later-stage terminations using medication must currently travel to Tauranga Hospital, Health New Zealand confirmed.

Early medical terminations – those performed in the first weeks of pregnancy using medication only – continue to be provided at Whakatāne Hospital.

Pauline McGrath, group director of operations for Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, clarified the situation following comments made by Labour health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Verrall had stated that abortion care at Whakatāne had been “quietly shelved”, with patients being told to travel more than an hour to Tauranga for treatment.

McGrath said the need for some patients to travel was not a new development.

“Terminations requiring surgery have always been provided in the neighbouring Lakes District, and that arrangement remains unchanged,” she said.

Verrall also raised concerns about the lack of support for women needing to travel for abortion care.

“Assistance is offered to other people needing to travel for pregnancy care on the Whakatāne Hospital website – but not for those accessing abortion care."