Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Covid inquiry, Tāmaki Makaurau, banks and tax. Video / Herald NOW

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are looking for a man they describe as a “risk to the public”.

Redmond Huirua, 34, has a warrant for his arrest for wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and burglary.

Police said today Huirua had links to Bay of Plenty, was a risk to the public and should not be approached.

If you have seen Huirua or have any information, please update police online or call 105.