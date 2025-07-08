Police are seeking information on a male seen in Murupara between 12pm-2pm on Saturday.

Police say a shooting in Murupara happened at a private dwelling and no arrests have been made yet.

A man was shot in the leg on Saturday and taken to Waikato Hospital, where he was in a stable condition, police said yesterday.

Police today said the incident happened at a “private dwelling” and no one else was injured.

“The scene address was secured and held overnight and that included blocking the road directly in front of the scene,” a spokesperson said.

“There have been no arrests or charges brought in relation to this incident, so far.”