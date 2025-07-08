It happened on March 8 last year at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Ōwhata Rd.

Te Pou Rangirangi, Haki Tuaiti Thompson and Nathan Simon were the only ones charged.

However, they won’t go to jail.

Their pleas for a second chance and assurances they had ditched their lives of drugs and violence have persuaded a Rotorua District Court judge.

The packed gallery of supporters erupted into applause in the court on Monday after Judge John Bergseng handed down three sentences of home detention - ranging from five months to eight months.

The gang members earlier admitted a joint charge of aggravated robbery. Serious assault charges and charges of participating in an organised criminal group were earlier withdrawn.

Thompson also admitted cultivating cannabis, possession for supply of cannabis, and possession of ammunition. He was charged after police searched his house after the roundabout clash.

Earlier during the sentencing process, Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher highlighted aggravating features of the offending to Judge Bergseng.

“It was a brazen incident of gang-related violence in broad daylight on a main road in Rotorua.”

He said while Rangirangi had made strong rehabilitation efforts, it was concerning that he was still loyal to the Mongrel Mob.

He pointed out Simon breached his electronically-monitored bail twice and strongly urged that Thompson, in particular, should be given a jail sentence given he admitted “foiling”.

Foiling is when tin foil is wrapped around a tracking device. It generates an alert similar to the regular intermittent loss of signal alerts, which are not always checked.

Judge Bergseng outlined the facts, saying the three men were in vehicles with 10 others that swarmed a van driven by a man with a different gang association.

He said innocent bystanders became involved, including the elderly couple whose car was rammed.

A number of weapons were used. Rangirangi went to the rear of the van and opened the doors, grabbing glass bottles and throwing them at those inside, hitting a woman.

Rangirangi also demanded money, telling them to empty their pockets and demanding phones and the van’s keys.

Simon charged towards a woman in the rear of the van and she was punched to the face with a closed fist, Judge Bergseng said.

Thompson’s involvement was less clear, but he was in the group that took part in the attack.

Scott Mills, lawyer for Rangirangi, said his client had completed more than a dozen rehabilitation courses.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone in that period of time complete so much rehabilitation and credit for that must be significant.”

Kevin Hollingsworth, from Mana Enhancing STOP Rōpū, spoke positively of Rangirangi, saying he was a proud man who attended the group sessions with honour and genuineness.

Simon’s lawyer, Tim Braithwaite, said his client’s two electronically-monitored breaches were minor - including leaving two minutes early to go to the gym. He said it was not a lot considering he served 14 months on electronic bail.

Judge Bergseng asked Thompson’s lawyer, Andy Schulze, to reassure him that all Thompson’s good work to change, including getting clean of drugs, was not just to “fool everyone”, given he admitted he was “foiling” his monitoring device.

Schulze said it would be up to Thompson to prove he was worthy, noting it was “mean-spirited” for the Crown to suggest Thompson and not the others should be given jail.

Schulze told Judge Bergseng: “It comes down to whether or not you have confidence and whether or not you’re prepared to give him a second chance”.

Judge Bergseng sentenced Rangirangi to five months’ home detention, Thompson to six months’ home detention and Simon to eight months’ home detention.

Judge Bergseng said Corrections needed to report to him every three months about how the sentences were going, and he specifically asked Corrections staff to check for potential “foiling”.

As a final comment, he said their rehabilitation efforts would be in vain if they remained in the Mongrel Mob.

“Leading a different life when you have that ongoing association is incredibly difficult, if not impossible, and experience shows us time and time again if you continue to have that association, the reality is you will come back before the court.”

