Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua roundabout gang clash: Mongrel Mob members get home detention

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

From left: Haki Tuaiti Thompson, Te Pou Rangirangi and Nathan Simon (not pictured) have avoided jail for their involvement in a violent gang incident. Photo / Andrew Warner

From left: Haki Tuaiti Thompson, Te Pou Rangirangi and Nathan Simon (not pictured) have avoided jail for their involvement in a violent gang incident. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thirteen Mongrel Mob members in cars swarmed around a rival gang vehicle at a Rotorua roundabout in broad daylight and attacked.

Some had weapons, some punched, some threw glass bottles at rivals’ heads, and phones and money were stolen.

An elderly couple caught in the crossfire had their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post