Kevin Hollingsworth, from Mana Enhancing STOP Rōpū, spoke positively of Rangirangi, saying he was a proud man who attended the group sessions with honour and genuineness.
Simon’s lawyer, Tim Braithwaite, said his client’s two electronically-monitored breaches were minor - including leaving two minutes early to go to the gym. He said it was not a lot considering he served 14 months on electronic bail.
Judge Bergseng asked Thompson’s lawyer, Andy Schulze, to reassure him that all Thompson’s good work to change, including getting clean of drugs, was not just to “fool everyone”, given he admitted he was “foiling” his monitoring device.
Schulze said it would be up to Thompson to prove he was worthy, noting it was “mean-spirited” for the Crown to suggest Thompson and not the others should be given jail.
Schulze told Judge Bergseng: “It comes down to whether or not you have confidence and whether or not you’re prepared to give him a second chance”.
Judge Bergseng sentenced Rangirangi to five months’ home detention, Thompson to six months’ home detention and Simon to eight months’ home detention.
Judge Bergseng said Corrections needed to report to him every three months about how the sentences were going, and he specifically asked Corrections staff to check for potential “foiling”.
As a final comment, he said their rehabilitation efforts would be in vain if they remained in the Mongrel Mob.
“Leading a different life when you have that ongoing association is incredibly difficult, if not impossible, and experience shows us time and time again if you continue to have that association, the reality is you will come back before the court.”
