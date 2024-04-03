Haki Tuaiti Thompson (left) and Te Pou Rangirangi appear in the Rotorua District Court relating to an alleged stabbing at a Te Ngae Rd roundabout on March 8. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two of three men charged over an alleged stabbing incident at a roundabout on Te Ngae Rd this month have appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Te Pou Rangirangi and Haki Tuaiti Thompson appeared before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones today and pleaded not guilty to a range of charges.

The pair, who are both from Rotorua, denied joint charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, participating in an organised criminal group and aggravated robbery of vehicle keys and a mobile phone.

Rangirangi, 30, also pleaded not guilty to disqualified driving and Thompson, 35, pleaded not guilty to three other charges including unlawful possession of a two shotgun cartridges, cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis.

All charges relate to alleged offending in Rotorua on March 8.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded both in custody to reappear for a case review hearing in June.

A third man who is jointly charged and has yet to enter pleas was scheduled appear in court next week.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.








