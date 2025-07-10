Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato until tonight, while MetService has upgraded the heavy rain warning level for Tasman from orange to red – meaning there is now a threat to life “from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips”.

🟠🟡Many regions have an Orange Heavy Rain Warning or Heavy Rain Watch today (Friday). Here is a video showing what you can expect under each of the alert levels.



Peak rain rates are expected this afternoon and evening. Some areas will also experience strong wind gusts,… pic.twitter.com/Aah4ufAvTC — MetService (@MetService) July 10, 2025

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said it did not expect the weather to cause any significant issues, but warned that a lot of people would be on the roads with the end of the school holidays.

“It is also a good idea to make sure you have snacks, water and something warm with you in the car, just in case you get stuck somewhere for longer than you had planned.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned drivers to be prepared for slippery road surfaces.

“The ground is already sodden from higher than usual rainfall in June, meaning there is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas, as well as slips, surface water and debris on the road.”

Early rain clears to fine weather for the Bay of Plenty tomorrow, while Sunday is cloudy with possible showers.

It comes after two weeks of similar rain watches and warnings for the region, previously described by one meteorologist as acting like a “scoop” for wild weather.

Parts of the Bay of Plenty received more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours last Thursday, with flooding reported.