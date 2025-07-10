Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty under heavy rain warning, thunderstorms expected

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Heather Keats, Metservice Head of Weather News talks to Ryan Bridge on Herald Now. Video / Herald NOW

The Bay of Plenty has joined several parts of the country under an orange warning for heavy rain.

MetService said in its 10am update the region could expect 100 to 140mm of rain between 11am Friday and 3am Saturday.

The warning covers the entire region, including Rotorua.

Areas east of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post