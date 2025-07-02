A duty flood manager said water would be spilled from the Matahina Dam due to significant recent rain in the Rangitāiki catchment, and stock on low-lying ground beside the Rangitāiki River should be moved higher.
“This warning does not apply to areas protected by stopbanks … there is no risk of flooding in Edgecumbe or the Rangitāiki Plains area.”
Rotorua Lakes Council said there was potential for surface flooding and rising waterways and encouraged residents to clear drains and gutters and drive cautiously, especially in low-lying areas.
The planned closure of the State Highway 2 Pekatahi Bridge today for deck repair work has been postponed until Friday, weather permitting, NZ Transport Agency said.
The resurfacing work will now take place on Monday.
Earth Sciences New Zealand meteorologist Chris Brandolino said an atmospheric river that stretched up to sub-tropical New Caledonia would sweep over much of the North Island and the top of the South Island in the coming days.
People may want to do outdoor activities with their children during the school holidays, but “I would avoid that for much of the country, upper South Island, much of the North Island”, Brandolino said.
“I would avoid Thursday certainly, I would avoid Friday and I might even avoid Saturday.”