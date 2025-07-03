Flooding has closed Reid Rd in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, while Awahou, Pokairoa and Manawahe Rds were passable with caution because of trees and debris, the council said via social media.

A boil water notice remains in place for Rūātoki.

“Our roads are slippery and may have debris on them. Please drive with caution today.”

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said one weather-related event was reported to the council yesterday - a tree down and blocking Paradise Valley Rd, which was cleared.

Nothing was reported overnight.

Reid Rd in Tāneatua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty is closed due to flooding. Photo / Facebook

MetService said Waimana received 111mm of rain from 9am Thursday to 9am today while Kawerau got 83mm, Rotoehu 82mm, Ōpōtiki 76mm and Rotorua 51mm.

Further west, Waihī had 47mm of rain and Tauranga 43mm during the same period.

The Pinnacles in Coromandel received 91mm, Whangamatā 77mm and Whitianga 59mm.

Whakatāne had a maximum wind gust of 81km/h, and Rotorua 68km/h.

High wind gusts were recorded at the islands offshore the Coromandel, including 107km/h at Slipper Island.

A Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesperson said the Paraiti, Kaituna, Tauranga, Waioweka, Whakatāne and Ōtara Rivers all reached their normal channel capacity.

“All rivers have now peaked except for the Whakatāne River.

“It will near its peak later this morning, which looks to be around second warning level.

“This is still well within the flood defences around the river such as a stopbank or floodway.”