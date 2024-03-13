The Te Ngae Rd / Owhata Rd roundabout in Rotorua was the scene of an alleged stabbing on Friday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua police investigating an alleged stabbing attack at a busy roundabout say they have made three arrests.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen said three vehicles were involved in a serious incident at about 11.50am on Friday at the roundabout of Te Ngae Rd and Owhata Rd.

He alleged: “The victims were travelling in a van when they were attacked by a large group of offenders from two other vehicles. The victims received a number of injuries, including stab wounds which required hospital treatment.”

He said police, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, searched properties in the city today, arresting three Rotorua men, confiscating two vehicles believed to have been involved in Friday’s incident and seizing a pistol unrelated to that incident.

Van Kempen said the men aged 28, 30 and 35 had been charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and participating in an organised criminal group.





They were expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

He said police continued to investigate “a number of incidents across the Rotorua area” including a shooting on Monday at Te Ngae Shopping Centre, near the roundabout.

A man received a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators were working to establish if this was related to Friday’s alleged attack and said police expected to make more arrests and lay more charges in relation to both incidents.

“We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to pursue every lead to hold those involved to account.”

Anyone who witnessed a crime was asked to call 111 immediately or 105 after the fact.