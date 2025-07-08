Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Rotorua Night Market incident: Woman to defend wounding charge

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Quick Read

Tara-Paige Simon appears in the Rotorua District Court and pleads not guilt to wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Tara-Paige Simon appears in the Rotorua District Court and pleads not guilt to wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market is to defend the charge before a judge and jury.

Tara-Paige Simon, 21, appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post