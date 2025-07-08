Tara-Paige Simon appears in the Rotorua District Court and pleads not guilt to wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market is to defend the charge before a judge and jury.

Tara-Paige Simon, 21, appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was charged after a woman suffered serious injuries when she was allegedly hit by a vehicle after the market on June 5.

Simon, who was represented by Terere Aoake, was originally granted interim name suppression but that lapsed yesterday.

Judge Anna Skellern remanded Simon on continued bail until a Crown case review hearing on September 24.