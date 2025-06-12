The Rotorua Courthouse, where a woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market appeared on Thursday. Photo / File

A woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market has bail conditions that prevent her from going into Rotorua’s CBD.

The woman, 21, appeared before a registrar in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday. Duty lawyer Mike Olphert asked for her to be granted interim name suppression.

She did not enter a plea to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was charged after a woman suffered serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a vehicle after last week’s Rotorua Night Market on June 5.

The charged woman was granted interim name suppression until her next appearance on July 7.