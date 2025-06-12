The registrar said her bail conditions included that she be at her home between 7pm and 7am.
She was not allowed to associate or contact the alleged victim, drive a motor vehicle or be within 50m of Rotorua’s central business district.
The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years’ jail.
Police said in an earlier statement the incident happened on June 5 about 9pm near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts.
Police alleged the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
This week’s Rotorua Night Market, which takes place on Tutanekai St between Haupapa and Hinemoa Sts, was cancelled “as a precaution” amid investigations into the incident.
A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post that as the incident occurred near the night market area, the council had a health and safety duty to ensure the safety of vendors and the public.
