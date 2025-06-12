Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Woman charged in alleged Rotorua hit-and-run near night market banned from CBD

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·nzme·
2 mins to read

The Rotorua Courthouse, where a woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market appeared on Thursday. Photo / File

The Rotorua Courthouse, where a woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market appeared on Thursday. Photo / File

A woman charged over an alleged hit-and-run near the Rotorua Night Market has bail conditions that prevent her from going into Rotorua’s CBD.

The woman, 21, appeared before a registrar in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday. Duty lawyer Mike Olphert asked for her to be granted interim name suppression.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post