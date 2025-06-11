“Police are currently investigating, and Rotorua Lakes Council is also carrying out a health and safety review,” the post said.

“As a precaution, this week’s night market has been cancelled.”

A council spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post that as the incident occurred near the night market area, the council had a health and safety duty to ensure the safety of vendors and the public.

“As our investigation is still under way, we’re not in a position to provide further comment at this stage.”

Asked about the police investigations, a spokeswoman referred to an earlier statement which said police had arrested and charged one person after a serious crash in Rotorua.

Police were alerted about 9pm on Thursday to the incident.

The woman received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The vehicle allegedly left the scene prior to the police arriving.

After following a number of inquiries, the police identified and located a 21-year-old local woman.

The woman is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.