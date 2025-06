The incident happened near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts. Photo / File

Police say they have arrested and charged one person after a serious crash in Rotorua.

A woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Haupapa and Tutanekai Sts about 9pm last Thursday.

The woman received serious injuries and was still in hospital, police said.

Police said on Monday they had arrested a 21-year-old local woman.

She was due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.