Fourth Fridays organising team are (from left) Mandie Thompson, Willy Postma, Shelley-Anne Judson, Zacka Casanova and Joe Arrow.

Every fourth Friday, Waihī Beach will be buzzing with art, food, music and fun.

A group of locals have organised a vibrant and varied, once-a-month event for the community to come together along the coastal village’s main road.

Fourth Fridays starts on May 24.

The street will be lined with artists showing their craft, street food, buskers and late night shopping. The event also coincides with the kids’ night market so there will be plenty of shopping opportunities.

Shops along Wilson Rd will be open and some will have outdoor stalls or children’s activities - such as a good old-fashioned letter-writing experience.

“The event will support our local businesses and empower local artists, providing our community here at Waihī Beach with vibrant artistry and fun,” Willy Postma says.

She says Waihī Beach tends to be a quiet over the cooler months so it will be a “burst of fun” for locals.





The details

What: Fourth Fridays

Where: Waihī Beach Village on Wilson Rd

When: May 24, 3-7pm and then every fourth Friday of the month

See Fourth Fridays Waihī Beach Village facebook page