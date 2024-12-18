“What we have here is the best form of social history recording you can get.

“The papers are a precious resource, not just as history, but of us as a community. The changes that have occurred in the community are so well reflected in the local newspaper that there’s no better way of recording and seeing the shifts and changes over time.”

A good example of changing attitudes is the front page advertisement in the oldest edition February 1973 — a bikini-clad model helps to sell a local family-fun and garden party.

December 19 is the final Katikati Advertiser after the closure of 14 NZME community newspapers.

Rebecca Mauger and Cade Hughes among the stack of old Katikati Advertisers which date back to 1973. Photo / Sandra Haigh

The others newspapers are Hauraki-Coromandel Post, Te Puke Times, Te Awamutu Courier, Taupo & Tūrangi Herald, Napier Courier, Hastings Leader, CHB Mail in Hawke’s Bay, Stratford Press, Bush Telegraph in Tararua, Whanganui Midweek, Manawatū Guardian, Horowhenua Chronicle and Kāpiti News.

A spokesperson from NZME said changes in the media landscape “have had a significant impact on community newspaper titles and due to a decline in print advertising revenue and increasing costs — are no longer profitable”.

However, NZME is working on the creation of Katikati News and Te Puke News as alternative publications.

The weekly 16-page publications will be a mix of local editorial, commercial advertisements, classified and real estate advertising. They will be distributed within the weekly publication the Weekend Sun, with first publications to be January 17.

Editor Rebecca Mauger and senior media specialist Cade Hughes would like to sincerely thank the community and businesses for all their support throughout the years - and wish all a Merry Christmas and fantastic New Year.

A short history:

● Katikati Advertiser was first published in 1967 as an eight-page monthly publication. The paper graduated over the years to fortnightly, then weekly.

● The Advertiser was part of the Bay of Plenty Times publishing group, owned by the Gifford and Cross families until sold to Wilson and Horton in 1992. Ownership changed again in 1996 when Independent Newspapers from Dublin acquired a controlling interest in Wilson and Horton

● Katikati Advertiser’s small office was at 14 Main Rd Katikati for many years before moving to 63 Main Rd.

● In March 1997 the Advertiser was a finalist in the best all round newspaper in the Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Competition

● Runner-up in the Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers Association non-daily free newspaper section in 2002

● Qantas Media Award 2007 for “best editorial project with significant impact on the community” with its contribution to Operation 24/7

● In 1998, 1220 papers were delivered to households in the urban area, while contractors delivered a further 1545 papers to rural readers. Approximately 120 copies were handed out at the office

● Made TV3 news with 16 photographers taking part in the Katikati ‘99 A Snapshot in Time’ to capture the area at the end of the millennium

● In 2009, circulation had risen to 7200 and in 2019 it rose to over 9000

● Editors have included Ann Allen, Rosalie Smith, Lesley Board, Elaine Fisher, Peter Watt, Merle Cave, Chris Steel and Rebecca Mauger

● More recently, the Katikati Advertiser has a circulation of 11,200 with papers delivered to Katikati, Waihī Beach, Ōmokoroa, Athenree, Whakamarama, Te Puna and rural areas in between