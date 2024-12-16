Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati College senior prizegiving: Graduates farewelled and all senior students acknowledged

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read

Katikati College 2024 dux Pippa Flett with principal Louise Buckley.

School days came to an emotional close for Katikati College graduates as they farewelled one another at a poignant senior prizegiving last week.

Members of the school board, Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer, representatives from Te Rereatukāhia, Tuapiro and Otawhiwhi Marae and special guests came to celebrate the Year 11-13 senior school ceremony to top off the year, to acknowledge student accomplishments and farewell Year 13s.

PrinciplePrincipal Louise Buckley said the year had been one of reconnection and growth with students stepping into leadership roles, embracing challenges and creating memories through academic pursuits, artistic expression, sports achievements and community service.

She highlighted accomplishments such as supporting younger students with peer mentoring and tutoring, volunteering with Surfing for Farmers and Kura Kai and serving as librarians, Leos, sports coaches, umpires and referees.

“These acts of service, large and small, make our school and community a better place,” she says.

Louise also acknowledged the passing of beloved teacher Gaylia Bundle and she farewelled several staff members who are leaving, including Di Wilson, Phil Bache and Hilary Johnson.

Senior Year 11-13 prizegiving 2024

  • Dux ludorum (sportsperson of the year): Ben Tanner and Josh McGinty.
  • The Wright Cup for all-round excellence at Year 11: Mitchell Preston and Jack Smith.
  • The Eddy Cup for academic excellence at Year 11: Coby Taylor and Eli Wallace.
  • The Mavis McNab Cup for all-round excellence at Year 12: Hannah Gourlay/Charlotte Tanner.
  • Phillips Cup for academic excellence at Year 12 and the ITED Award: Hao You Lo.
  • Douglas Hume Cup for best all-round student: Matija Ford for her outstanding dedication and contributions to both academic and wider aspects at the college.
  • Proxime accessit (runner-up to dux): MacKenzie Walter, an exceptional student known for her intelligence, work ethic and disciplined approach.
  • Katikati College dux for 2024: Pippa Flett. Dux is the supreme academic award recognising the highest academic achievement. Pippa is recognised for her exceptional academic achievements this year.
