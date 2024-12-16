Katikati College 2024 dux Pippa Flett with principal Louise Buckley.

School days came to an emotional close for Katikati College graduates as they farewelled one another at a poignant senior prizegiving last week.

Members of the school board, Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer, representatives from Te Rereatukāhia, Tuapiro and Otawhiwhi Marae and special guests came to celebrate the Year 11-13 senior school ceremony to top off the year, to acknowledge student accomplishments and farewell Year 13s.

PrinciplePrincipal Louise Buckley said the year had been one of reconnection and growth with students stepping into leadership roles, embracing challenges and creating memories through academic pursuits, artistic expression, sports achievements and community service.

She highlighted accomplishments such as supporting younger students with peer mentoring and tutoring, volunteering with Surfing for Farmers and Kura Kai and serving as librarians, Leos, sports coaches, umpires and referees.

“These acts of service, large and small, make our school and community a better place,” she says.