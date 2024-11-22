“She was my best friend but so much more. She’s helped me so much in many ways. We would text each other every morning.

Gaylia gives a wave.

“I miss my mum so much. She died way too young.”

Gaylia was born on August 5, 1958 in Raetihi.

She was the eldest of three children. Growing up, she seemed destined to become a teacher as she always was a “bit of a swot”.

Young Gaylia Bain.

The family moved around as her father worked in the rail industry.

The Bains settled in Tauranga in 1963 and the siblings attended schools Pillans Point School, Otumoetai Intermediate and then Tauranga Girls’ College for Gaylia (where she was head girl).

In 1977 she completed a diploma in teaching in Hamilton where she met Kyra and David’s father, Greg, (in later years Gaylia completed a post-graduate degree).

The family moved to Tanners Point and Gaylia started her career at Katikati Primary School for two decades before heading over to the college.

Katikati College principal Louise Buckley spoke at Gaylia’s funeral.

“There truly was nothing Gaylia couldn’t do. She was much more than a teacher. She was a mentor, a guide, a friend, and a source of unwavering strength for students, staff and our entire community. For 25 years, Gaylia devoted herself wholeheartedly to the lives and futures of countless young people.”

Gaylia with partner Joe Manukau.

In her time at Katikati College she was a dean, trades academy organiser, Gateway co-ordinator, supporter of Katch Katikati and Priority One, a teacher of typing and early childhood education. She also worked with St John charity and received a Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

A proud moment: Gaylia receives the Duke of Edinburgh gold award for her work with St John.

A good friend said Gaylia “gently encouraged students to continue their studies rather than leave school” and put them in the appropriate Gateway programmes. Past students have said she was the best teacher they ever had.

The Careers and Transition Education Association community recently spoke of her legacy, calling her a “pioneer in careers” who made each student feel valued and encouraged.

“One of Gaylia’s greatest gifts was her way of seeing potential where others may not have,” Louise says. “She planted ‘seeds’ in her students’ lives, helping them discover passions they never knew they had.”

She was also an amazing gardener who had a gift of seeing beauty everywhere and would bring flowers to school weekly to brighten up everyone’s day.