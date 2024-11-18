In return, their overseas guests learnt about life on the farm and spent long days at the beach — the polar opposite of their lives back home.

Her brother was also moved by the experience and is now studying in Toyko.

Samantha and international administrator and homestay manager Amy King are building up the international programme back to pre-Covid-19 times. They’re expecting an influx of students next year and they need host families.

During the pandemic, international programmes dried up across the country. Samantha was brought in last year to rebuild it and start with just one student. It jumped to 10 (fulltime equivalent) this year and next year they are looking at about 20 with approximately 100 students destined to come for shorter stints.

Overseas students have access to a huge range of activities.

The numbers are looking really good for next year, Samantha says, but they do need host families.

“We have so many kids screaming out across the world for the Kiwi lifestyle.”

Amy says now is the time to reach out if people have ever thought of becoming a host parent.

“And if you don’t think you’re not right to host — you probably are,” she says.

There’s so much flexibility, they say. Local host families are from all walks of life, they can be married, single, retired and have young children and/or teenagers. Some are empty-nesters who would love some company.

“We have found that some people may want to get involved back into the community but they don’t know how to do it. They host for us so they become part of our community,” Samantha says.

Hosts live throughout the Katikati area, from Ōmokoroa up to Waihī Beach.

Students stay anywhere from a week, to a term or two to a year.

There’s a misconception you need a big house with plenty of space, Amy says, but it’s about the family and the Kiwi experience.

Samantha emphasises the experience does not just stop at the school and lifelong friendships are often created.

The two call themselves “matchmakers” of a kind as hosts and families are carefully paired. Hosts are police checked and safety is paramount. There is constant communication with all parties involved.

Families are paid $350 per week to cover student costs.

Samantha says there are so many benefits to hosting — company, lifelong friendships, learning a new culture, language, food, swapping traditions, adventures and so much more.

INFO email international@katikaticollege.school.nz or 021 240 8050.