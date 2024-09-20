Advertisement
AIMS Games 2024: Katikati College intermediate students challenge themselves at inter-school sports event

Orienteering at the 2024 AIMS games on day three at The Historic Village in Tauranga. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Katikati College had 91 intermediate students attend the Aims Games between September 7-13.

This year the school had 18 entries in the various sporting events — including squash, badminton, canoe racing, cross country, futsal, netball, hockey, football, gymnastics, orienteering, rugby and mountain biking.

There were more than 12,900 athletes from 390 schools competing. Some of the teams travelled from as far as Fiji.

A college spokesperson says it was a tournament highlight for the students to be able to compete against an international team.

They said all the teams had an enjoyable, week long tournament and they played some challenging games and made new friendships.

“Thank you to the teachers, coaches, managers, and parents who took time to make sure our students had the best opportunity to succeed.”

They made special mention to 11 senior students who stepped forward for the week to umpire, referee and coach during the tournament.


Gymnastics

The most decorated Katikati College athlete of the event goes to CJ Cross, who won six gold medals and two silver medals.

CJ trains at Waihī Beach Gymnastics under coach Ayla.

CJ Cross won six gold medals and two silver medals.
Paddle sports

Abby Turton competed in the individual canoe race taking fifth place, and second place in the team relay.


Rugby sevens

Katikati rugby sevens team made the second grade, placing 26th over all, their best placing to date at AIMS games.


Badminton

There was a four strong badminton team competing at AIMS this year.

Jiya and Lucas made the semi-finals for their mixed doubles in division two.

Diya Patel made the quarter finals in division three for her singles.

Katikati College take to the basketball court.
