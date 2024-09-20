Orienteering at the 2024 AIMS games on day three at The Historic Village in Tauranga. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Katikati College had 91 intermediate students attend the Aims Games between September 7-13.

This year the school had 18 entries in the various sporting events — including squash, badminton, canoe racing, cross country, futsal, netball, hockey, football, gymnastics, orienteering, rugby and mountain biking.

There were more than 12,900 athletes from 390 schools competing. Some of the teams travelled from as far as Fiji.

A college spokesperson says it was a tournament highlight for the students to be able to compete against an international team.

They said all the teams had an enjoyable, week long tournament and they played some challenging games and made new friendships.