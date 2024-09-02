Rollo Dunlop recreates the photo 67 years later.

Sixty-seven years later, the two groundsmen were cleaning up the area and decided to recreate the photo. Steve was in the same spot on the roof taking the photo, as was Rollo in the exact spot where he was in all those years ago.





School bus bay history

The bus bay on Beach Rd, Katikati was a project which began in 1951.

At the time the six buses would unload the students at the kerb on Beach Rd, and twice a day students would cross the road to get to their bus depending on what side of the road their class was.

There was no pedestrian crossing at the time, and even though the traffic was considerably lighter, it was still endangering lives.

In August 1951, the school committee asked for a loading bay to be built on the school grounds.

An £80 grant was made by the Education Board, and it was left up to the committee to sort the issue out.

In September 1952, after discussions with the county engineer, it was decided the bus bay should be at the same height as Beach Rd. In 1955 the school committee finally built the retaining wall and steps.

In 1957, the committee created the garden and iron work in the front of the school. This was when it officially opened in August 1957 and is still there to this day.

Buses parked in the old bus bay right up until the 1990s.

The primary children lined up under a tree and then walked to their allocated bus, once the driver had arrived the bus then crossed the road and picked up the college students.

The two old school buses in the photo were part of the fleet of six local garage proprietor Bertie Fenn owned. He had the school run contract at the time. They would have mainly been driven by schoolteachers during that time.

The fretwork along the new fence in the old photo reads Katikati District High School. This is what the school was called until 1965 when the college was built across the road.

The fretwork now reads Katikati Primary School so when it was changed all the did was change the “district to “primary” and remove the word ”high” which is why today the word “school” is not in the middle of the last section.

— Bus bay history supplied by Steve Graveson



