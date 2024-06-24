Still the Bay’s top try scorer, Graeme Moore was in awe of his mural. Moore Park is named after his father, Mac Moore.

Still the Bay’s top try scorer, Graeme Moore was in awe of his mural. Moore Park is named after his father, Mac Moore.

Katikati’s rugby greats of the past are looking over present-day players on Moore Park fields.

There are nine giant ‘’guardians of the game’' murals overlooking the Katikati Moore Park rugby fields from across the road on Middlebrook Rd.

A blessing was held on Saturday morning for Katikati Open Air Art’s rugby mural project.

Three of the featured retired rugby players came along for the occasion.

Graeme Moore, now based in Tauranga, looked up with pride at his portrait and said ‘’it’s a huge honour, I’m very happy about it”.

‘’I also think it’s incredible that they (the portrait subjects) seem to be looking at you from every angle. The artist is a genius.’’

Locally-based Rollo Dunlop says he ‘’argued bitterly’' against the idea when he first found out he was being nominated to feature.

Rollo Dunlop.

‘’I was actually chairman of the rugby club at the time, all these young ones said they were going to nominate me and I said ‘No, you’re not. I’m happy to sit here in the background’.’’

But to be recognised like this is very rewarding, he says, and his family were there with him.

Matamata-based Peter Kennedy says there’s a lot of players that could be up on the wall, but it was a proud moment for him.

‘’It’s really good for the club, too, it’s a small club but I think they are doing everyone proud.’’

Peter Kennedy in front of his portrait.

Many other family members came along to watch the unveiling of their family member being honoured.

The nine men were chosen by the rugby club and artist Jason Manukau created the works from old photographs.

Jason says it was a long time coming (Covid-19 hindered progress as he was based in Australia) and he’s pleased the project has come to fruition.

Artist Jason Manukau and the finished result.

‘’Seeing the families happy with the job that I have done... that was the main thing for me, I wanted to make sure I did right by them.’’

Three local marae contributed with the blessing — Te Rereatuāhiā, Tuapiro and Otawhiwhi.

The other featured players are David Gallaher, George Henry, Ian Johnston, Greg Davis, Dave Murray and Don Young.

KOAA’s Steve Graveson says the portraits are there as a reminder to the Katikati players and supporters of the club’s past, its heritage and special link to the community.









THE MURALS:

David Gallaher

David was 5 when his family arrived in Katikati from Ireland, in 1879. He went to school here before moving to Auckland in 1887. In 1905, David was selected to captain the New Zealand rugby team for their tour of the British Isles. This team was known as ‘The Originals’, but are mainly credited with helping create the All Black legacy. David was to die of wounds received at the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium, on October 4, 1917.

George Henry

George was a born and bred Katikati man. He grew up on the family farm on Henry Rd. George not only played, but coached and selected for Katikati. George also gave many years’ service as an administrator for both the club and the Waihi sub union. He was president of the club after World War II.

Ian Johnston

Ian was a fourth-generation Katikati man. A butcher by trade, Ian also loved his rugby and got to play for Katikati seniors when he was only 16. By 18, Ian would play his first game for the Thames Valley, he was New Zealand’s youngest provincial rep for many years. After finishing his playing days Ian would remain very involved with club coaching and administration. Ian was made a club patron and life member in the late 1980s.

Greg Davis

Greg was born in Matamata, he moved to Katikati in 1956 to work on the family’s dairy farm. Playing for Katikati, he was quickly selected for the Waihi sub-union. By 1959, aged 19, he played his first rep game for Thames Valley. Greg moved around due to work, and had an All Black trial. He moved to Australia and made an immediate impact, being selected for the Australian national team. He played 102 games for Australia, Greg captained the side from 1969 until 1972. He died in 1979.

Graeme Moore

Graeme was a speedy winger who grew up in Katikati, playing in many of the age group teams before turning out for the senior team in 1966. His try-scoring talents saw him play 114 games for the Bay of Plenty team, from 1967 until 1980. He still is the Bay’s top try scorer, with 62. Graeme was later very involved with rugby administration. In 2017, the BOP Rugby Union awarded him a distinguished service award for his service to BOP Rugby. Moore Park is named in honour of his father, Mac Moore.

Rollo Dunlop

Rollo moved to Katikati in 1952. Except for a couple of short stints away he has remained a loyal Katikati supporter. Rollo played all his rugby for various Katikati teams. He was selected for the Tauranga sub-union team during the 1970s. When he hung up his boots he continued to give to the club as a coach, selector and committee member, more recently as club president. Rollo was honoured with life membership in 2011. The big rugby ball that graces Moore Park was donated by Rollo.

Dave Murray

Dave was one of 11 children, raised at the Te Rereatuāhia Pā. Dave played for King Country during the 1970s he was rewarded with an All Black trial in 1974. Dave enjoyed years of sporting friendship in the Katikati Rugby Club, He is remembered for his hard-nosed approach on the field and his rolling shoulders. In 1986, Dave coached the Katikati senior team that won the Tauranga/Te Puke Senior Club Championship. Dave played a key role in starting the Kāhia Rugby Sports Club.

Peter Kennedy

Peter moved to Katikati in 1976. He would prop his first Katikati scrum not long afterwards. Playing alongside another powerful prop John Cribb, Katikati had a formidable front row during the 80s. In 1986, Peter was captain of the Katikati senior team that won the Tauranga/Te Puke Senior Club Championship, this was the first and only time the club had achieved that result. Peter was selected for the Bay of Plenty team in 1979. He played 104 games for the Bay, before he retired in 1989.

Don Young

Don arrived in Katikati in 1945. Having completed his schooling, he found employment at the local dairy factory. Don’s involvement with the club started in 1950, as a player. But his real talent was to come much later, Don was a master fundraiser. Right up until his death in 2017 he would try to attend every home game there he would be either organising raffles, housie nights or manning his little shed at the gate, he was continually fundraising. In 2020, the club named the grandstand in his honour.

- Biographies by Steve Graveson/Katikati Open Air Art





