New principal at Katikati College Louise Buckley. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati College has started the new year with a new principal, Louise Buckley.

The familiar face, who has been deputy principal at the school for many years, has taken over from Carolyn Pentecost, who resigned last year.

Louise has been at the school for close to 20 years — starting as head of department in science before becoming deputy principal. She's been acting principal since last year and was appointed to principal in October.

Louise is looking forward to the challenge.

''I've always seen myself as a leader. I have really strong connections here at the school, I love the sense of community and I am really proud of who we are. When the position was advertised, I was really keen to lead to school into its next chapter.''

Louise was brought up in Britain. Her initial ambition was to become a veterinarian.

''That was my plan. I could have got into med school with my grades but not to become a vet, so I studied science, I did a one-year teaching programme and absolutely loved it.

''But if you'd said to me at school I would grow up to be a principal, I would have laughed.''

Despite being a studious high school student, teaching was ''definitely'' not something she saw in her future.

She moved to New Zealand from London in 1997 when there was a teacher shortage. She started at St Peter's College in Auckland and met husband Mick. They have two sons who attend Katikati College.

In 2003 they moved to Katikati.

''I love the sense of community in Katikati and the location is fantastic, of course. I think it's the people that make it for me. I have always lived in cities so I never really saw myself in a small town but I absolutely love it.''

Louise loves teaching and interacting with young people. She's been here for so long now she's starting to teach next-generation students which is ''really special to have those connections''.

As principal, she'll be focusing on quality teaching to further the sense of pride at the school.

''Our level one for last year NCEA is 91 per cent (85 per cent for level two), which is excellent and so as a school we do really well academically, sporting, across the range. I want our students to be really proud of who they are and what they have achieved and be proud to say they attend Katikati College. Also for our staff, to be able to say 'we're proud to work here'.

''One of the things that people overlook is that as a smaller school (815 students) we know all of our students so that way we are able to make a real difference on an individual basis. I see that as something that sets us apart from the larger schools.''

Board of trustees chairwoman Bobbette Tanner says it's an exciting time to have a new principal at Katikati College.

''Louise brings enthusiasm, clear vision and willingness to strengthen the connections she already has within our community.

''I am extremely happy with how things have started this year. The board of trustees are looking forward to working with her throughout 2022.''

Covid-19 - Life at Red

Louise says Katikati students and staff have adapted to life at traffic light setting Red ''incredibly well''.

Students and staff have been understanding of the rules, she says.

''There's a number of parents who have applied for mask exemptions and we are supporting those families. I think with the heat at the moment, it does make it hard for teachers and for students. What makes it tricky is that covering of the face and how it affects people's ability to make relationships so we are working through that.''

But other than that, school life carries on pretty much the same as last year, she says.

About five families have opted to home school their children.

''At the end of last year we had an increase of applications to home school and then, interestingly, some of those students have come back.''