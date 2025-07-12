Advertisement
One taken to Tauranga Hospital after SH29 crash

SH29 was closed during the incident and has since reopened. Photo / NZME

One patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 29, lower Kaimai Range, on Friday evening.

The incident at 5pm involved a two-vehicle crash between a car and a truck.

SH29 was closed during the incident and had since reopened, according

