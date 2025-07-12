One taken to Tauranga Hospital after SH29 crash

SH29 was closed during the incident and has since reopened. Photo / NZME

One patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 29, lower Kaimai Range, on Friday evening.

The incident at 5pm involved a two-vehicle crash between a car and a truck.

SH29 was closed during the incident and had since reopened, according to NZTA.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager to the scene, a spokesperson confirmed.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications Centre shift manager Joshua Pennefather said they received a report of the motor vehicle crash at 4.57pm.