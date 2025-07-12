Advertisement
Canoe slalom paddler Oliver Puchner makes history with silver at U23 world championships

Pukehina's Oliver Puchner has claimed a silver medal, making Canoe Slalom NZ history as the first U23 Men’s C1 medallist. Photo / Nick Collins

Oliver Puchner has become the first New Zealander to win an individual medal at the U23 canoe slalom world championships, claiming silver in Slovakia.

The 22-year-old from Pukehina delivered a commanding performance in the C1 final at Liptovský Mikuláš, earning second place in his last shot at the age-group event.

