Oliver Puchner has become the first New Zealander to win an individual medal at the U23 canoe slalom world championships, claiming silver in Slovakia.

The 22-year-old from Pukehina delivered a commanding performance in the C1 final at Liptovský Mikuláš, earning second place in his last shot at the age-group event.

“I am so happy. I can’t believe it as well,” Puchner said. “To be sitting there with all those other guys and being in that top position was crazy.”

He finished behind France’s Léo Bruneval, with Czech paddler Matyáš Říha rounding out the podium.

“I was a bit emotional a couple of moments after. Now it’s just disbelief,” Puchner said.