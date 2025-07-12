It was a breakthrough moment for the young paddler.
“I have never made the final. I’ve been battling for the past couple of years to make the final, last year I was 12th,” he said.
“I wanted to get there and just do my run and see what I could do, so to get on the podium I’m super stoked.”
The technical whitewater course in Liptovský Mikuláš is considered one of the toughest on the circuit, with tight gates and fast currents testing even the best young athletes in the world.
Puchner’s medal marks a milestone for New Zealand in a sport long dominated by European nations.
As he now transitions to senior-level racing, his historic result will be seen as a major boost for Kiwi canoe slalom hopes on the international stage.