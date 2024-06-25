The 10 actors who have launched a new TikTok series. Photo/ Supplied

A new TikTok series, created and brought to life by a talented group of teens from Bay of Plenty Actors Studio has launched this month.

After eight months of dedicated development the studio announced the launch of a.r.r.g.o, which is set to make its debut on TikTok and YouTube, showcasing the creativity and hard work of these young actors.

It also features Forta Leza as the venue for Chronicles Hotel.

The series, developed by Hunter Horo-Benge, Bear Banks, Tommy Shorter, Krystal Dance, Mila Jones, Emearie Elliot-Warren, Alana Aleksich, James Paki, Catie Anderson, Oli Davie, and the studio’s founder Tanya Horo, follows a group of high school students on their final outing of the year.

Their stay at Chronicles Hotel takes a mysterious turn as they encounter strange events and must work together to uncover the hotel’s secrets.

Utilising the free and accessible platforms of TikTok and YouTube, the series aimed to reach a broad audience and engage viewers with its intriguing plot and extensive lore, setting the stage for many seasons to come.

“We all came up with the series collectively together,” Hunter said.

“One of my friends Bear came up with the name.”

Hunter said they filmed eight episodes.

“Each episode is one to two minutes long, and we are still in the process of editing.”

The whole series was filmed at Forta Leza.

“It took us two days to film all the episodes. The Forta Leza people were absolutely amazing, they are so nice.

“It was fun just being there, acting with everybody, getting to know each other’s character. It’s been the best experience, just fun to be able to work with other people my age.”

“We wanted to create something that not only showcases the talent of our students here in the Bay but also takes advantage of platforms that are widely used and accessible,” Tanya said.

She is asking for the community to support the series by following a.r.r.g.o on TikTok and subscribing to A.R.R.G.O on YouTube.

“Your support is crucial in helping us bring this project to life,” she said.

“Special thanks are extended to Forta Leza for the use of their amazing venue, Jimi Colzato for assisting with filming, Donna Dance for being our uber driver, Sara Elliott-Warren for also being an Uber driver, and of course to all the parents for their support and patience throughout the production process.”