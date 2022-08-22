More than 100 uninhabited islands off the mainland of New Zealand have already had predators such as possums removed. Photo / Supplied, File

OPINION

The target to rid New Zealand of possums, stoats and rats and be "Predator Free" by 2050 may not be as technically ambitious as you might think.

With advances in technology and investment from both the public and private sectors, over 100 uninhabited islands have already had predators removed.

These islands are now flourishing with native wildlife. But now the real challenge begins, as efforts turn to removing pests from places where people live: from our farms to our biggest cities. It's not just the scale of the task that could pose a problem.

Success is dependent on public support, and there has been opposition in the past. Some people morally object to killing animals or using certain tools, such as 1080.

So, we need better ways to engage the New Zealand public in getting behind the goal of saving our wildlife by ridding ourselves of these predators for good.

Hundreds of community conservation groups have sprung up across New Zealand in response to the call to action in achieving a predator-free NZ. Most of these groups are self-organised volunteers, where people help in many ways.

Some people check and set traps in their backyards, their neighbours' properties or local nature reserves. Others host trap demonstrations, put together rosters and newsletters, or hand out free traps at local markets. There are many ways to play your part.

Other nations may find it strange that New Zealanders spend their free time trapping, but this pursuit has become the norm for many of us Kiwis, who want to protect our birds, which lack defences against these invaders.

For many volunteers, participating in pest control groups is about more than trapping. Conservation groups offer benefits besides those for nature. Volunteering benefits their mental and physical health, and provides opportunities for new friendships and skill development.

The importance of these connections has not gone unrecognised. The New Zealand Government has developed a wellbeing budget as a national priority.

The strategy emphasises improving mental health and enhancing people's social connection opportunities: outcomes that community conservation groups can facilitate. It's not just individuals who benefit from conservation volunteering.

At the community level, neighbourhoods that have conservation groups are reaping the benefits. Our research found that people in conservation groups have more interactions with their neighbours, feel safer and are more likely to trust others (when compared with people not in conservation groups).

These positive benefits that come from the connections that develop between people are known as social capital. Social capital is something we should all be trying to increase as it produces strong communities that are more resilient to disasters.

Overseas research has shown that during extreme weather, like heatwaves, death rates are lower in neighbourhoods with high social capital, even when controlling for socio-economic factors. After severe earthquakes, communities with high social capital recover faster.

Social capital also helped people get through the Covid pandemic. Our interviews with conservation volunteers during the Covid lockdowns in New Zealand revealed that groups used their existing trapping group networks to support each other.

People would shop for vulnerable neighbours or do urgent repairs when tradespeople could not work. Although unable to meet in person, they kept communicating to keep loneliness at bay and to warn each other about possible exposure to Covid.

Social capital also benefits conservation, as groups with social bonds and high social capital report higher volunteer retention.

This means people continue to give to conservation long-term.

Our research shows conservation volunteers who do not participate in pest control, instead perhaps weeding and planting trees, still support pest control, suggesting that exposure to any conservation activities can increase people's support of Predator Free NZ.

Predator Free NZ is becoming part of the New Zealand culture, but public support will be needed long-term to achieve the 2050 goal.

Our research shows that community initiatives are critical for Predator Free, and by building social capital, community initiatives are more likely to succeed in the long run.

Predator Free NZ is not just an environmental programme; it is an opportunity to tackle social issues by improving individual well-being and building stronger communities.

Social capital will be key to our success.

• Rosie Gerolemou is a PhD candidate at the University of Auckland's School of Biological Sciences.