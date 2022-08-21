Advertisement

Opinion: Boyd Swinburn: Post-Covid child well-being must be a priority

Most school tuckshops, lunch order systems, and fundraising activities remain far less than healthy. Photo / Michael Cunningham, File

By Boyd Swinburn

OPINION

All parents want their children to grow up healthy, happy, and well-educated. The Covid lockdowns were effective at protecting New Zealanders from the ravages of the pandemic, but they have had consequences for kids.

