Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sir Stephen Tindall: Reducing Auckland's transport emissions makes perfect business sense

5 minutes to read
Transport is the Auckland region's biggest source of climate-changing emissions and everyone, including businesses, can make a meaningful difference. Photo / Michael Craig

Transport is the Auckland region's biggest source of climate-changing emissions and everyone, including businesses, can make a meaningful difference. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By Sir Stephen Tindall

OPINION:

Today, Auckland Council has a historic opportunity to provide a tangible solution to congestion and transform the city's economy if it ratifies the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP).

The TERP sets out how Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.