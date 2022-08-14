Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Chris Nyamandi: Aid keeps Afghan children alive but won't fix economic crisis

3 minutes to read
A child awaits food supplies in Herat, where inhabitants are predominantly Afghans of Pashtun origin who migrated due to conflict and drought. Photo / Bilal Guler, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A child awaits food supplies in Herat, where inhabitants are predominantly Afghans of Pashtun origin who migrated due to conflict and drought. Photo / Bilal Guler, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Chris Nyamandi

OPINION

Samar* doesn't go to school as much anymore. Instead, the 11-year-old spends half his day sewing rugs with his 15-year-old brother Zalmay*.

The economic crisis in Afghanistan means his family, who had a good

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.