Modern slavery is the crimes of human trafficking, forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and the worst forms of child labour. Photo / Jerome Delay, AP, File

OPINION

Just over 18 months ago, Walk Free, alongside Trade Aid and World Vision and with the backing of more than 85 influential New Zealand businesses, wrote to NZ Minister Michael Wood calling for modern slavery laws that reflect the Kiwi ethos of fairness and equality.

New Zealand now has an opportunity to take a powerful step toward setting a global standard that proves Kiwis will not stand for exploitation and refuse to put profit ahead of people.

Modern slavery laws – which are being considered by the Government – would protect workers not just in New Zealand businesses, but also in their supply chains around the world.

From my experience consulting with business, Government and civil society leaders this week – and Walk Free's work on this campaign over the past two years – it is clear the proposed laws have widespread support among New Zealand's biggest brands.

New Zealanders are rightly disgusted that anyone should profit from human rights abuses against the world's most vulnerable people. Now they want action to prevent that abuse.

Modern slavery is an umbrella term that includes the crimes of human trafficking, forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and the worst forms of child labour. It is not a problem that happens "over there".

It could be as close as the shirt on your back, the coffee you drank this morning, the electronic device you might be reading this on – or even in a glass of New Zealand wine.

No business sector can claim to be free of modern slavery. Exploitation is woven into business practices that put profit ahead of the most basic human rights of people who are essential parts of global supply chains.

The evidence that we need these laws now is all around us. Just this month, allegations surfaced of abuse and debt bondage of seasonal workers in the horticulture sector. Debt bondage is a form of modern slavery and has no part in any economy.

In April, the conviction and jailing of Joseph Matamata for slavery and trafficking offences

committed against migrant workers demonstrated not just the depravity of the practice, but also the vulnerability of the victims, who were lured from Pacific nations by promises of fair work and a better life in New Zealand.

Still reeling from the economic effects of Covid-19, which resulted in job losses across the region as border closures disrupted tourism, some Pacific workers pay unscrupulous recruitment agents to find them jobs. But when they arrive, far too often they are in debt, isolated, exploited, unable to seek justice and fearful of speaking out.

As much as seasonal workers need jobs, the economy needs their labour. But the power imbalance is vast, and protecting their human rights must be the baseline upon which we build these transnational labour partnerships.

Next month, Walk Free and the United Nations agencies the ILO and IOM will release the new Global Estimates of Modern Slavery, the first global data set measuring modern slavery since the pandemic.

We are living through times of compounding crises, from the Covid-19 pandemic to climate change, from conflict to distress migration. Though some of these fall out of our control, we can ensure that we don't continue to build our economies on a base of exploitation.

Modern slavery legislation would combat exploitation by putting the onus on New Zealand businesses to do due diligence to check for modern slavery in their supply chains.

Grace Forrest. Photo / Supplied

This is not just important for human rights. It's important for shareholders, too. Investors are increasingly taking a hard look and a hard line on business practices and demanding companies eradicate modern slavery from their operations. Modern slavery is now a significant and tangible business risk.

As an Australian, I am all for transtasman competition, and I applaud the fact that New Zealand could leapfrog Australia – which passed its Modern Slavery Act in 2018 and is reviewing it now with a view to giving it more teeth – and lead the way in the region and globally.

There is now a growing push to get these laws drafted and passed by Parliament before the next election, as Labour has promised.

With more people in modern slavery in the world today than at any other time in human history, there has never been a more urgent time to for the Government to act.

Every day that these laws are not enacted and enforced is another day that modern slavery is allowed to continue.

It is time to enshrine the Kiwi ethos in legislation and commit to modern slavery laws that will ensure New Zealand retains and strengthens its reputation as a nation of fairness, sustainability and equality.

• Grace Forrest is founding director of Walk Free, an international human rights group dedicated to eradicating all forms of modern slavery.