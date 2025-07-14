Auckland’s Manukau Memorial Gardens and Waikumete Cemetery charged the highest fees for ash burials, each costing $3080.
Meanwhile the cost of a plot and interment fees set by New Plymouth District Council remained at the staggering figure of $7207.
A New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said this was for a double-depth plot and internment fee but there were cheaper options for families.
A single depth plot - which can hold eight sets of cremated remains - at Mangapouri Cemetery would cost $2914.
The council spokesperson said the burial plot fee contributed to the cost of maintaining the 11 operative cemeteries and two closed cemeteries across the district.
“About 70% of the costs for running and maintaining our cemeteries is recovered through fees with the balance by ratepayers,” the council spokesperson said.
Funeral Directors Association chief executive Gillian Boyes said councils needed to be held accountable for annual increases in burial and cremation fees.
“The sad reality is that at a time when a very low-income family is hurting and grieving and just wants to remember their loved one, they are going to be faced with the added pain of a big bill with fixed basic costs that just keep going up,” Boyes said.
Some regions do not have council-run services for cremations.
New Zealand Cemeteries & Crematoria Collective chair Daniel Chrisp said councils were under a lot of pressure due to rising costs and a lack of infrastructure investment to do everything they could to keep rates down.
“One of the ways they do that is by reviewing fees,” Chrisp said.
“Unfortunately, what a lot of councils are finding is that the normal inflationary increase every year hasn’t kept up with the actual cost of operations...the only other way to do that is through the ratepayer or through borrowing.”
There is a WINZ funeral grant that offers up to $2,616 for families if their assets or the assets of a deceased person cannot cover the cost of a funeral.
Boyes said the current WINZ funeral grant no longer reflected the true cost of even a basic farewell, especially where council fees were significant.