Hoons in cars and on bikes: Residents deserve to live in peace – Editorial

Damaged grass at the Recreation Reserve between Susan St and Homedale St in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Hoons on dirt bikes and in cars are terrorising locals and damaging parks.
  • Police plan a crackdown in Rotorua after numerous reports of illegal dirt bike activity.
  • Residents are urged to report incidents, as police warn the situation could escalate further.

Hoons on dirt bikes and in cars, terrorising locals and damaging parks, have no place in our communities.

The issue has repeatedly played out across New Zealand, with Bay of Plenty and Northland among the regions affected this month.

Residents are, quite rightly, upset and fed-up.

In Tauranga,

