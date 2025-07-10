He said the police message to dirt bike riders was to consider their impact on others in the community.
“Not only are you damaging public property like children’s sports grounds and parks used by everyone in the community, but your reckless actions could put people at risk of being hurt and killed, and that could be yourselves, innocent members of the community, members of your family or your friends.”
Gillbanks implored the public to help bring an end to the issue.
He said police were planning an operation soon targeting the illegal riders, and any information could help deployment decisions.
“This behaviour is irresponsible and poses a danger,” a spokesperson said.
It reported the incidents to police and was investigating and reviewing access points.
Meanwhile, Neil Hunt Park has become the latest sports field affected. The park’s main football and rugby fields, home to Waiariki FC and Eastern Pirates respectively, were damaged on June 30 and July 2.
Waiariki FC club manager Praneel Nair said this was the third time in the past year that the park had been damaged, and it left the field unusable.
“We do the work to keep it up, and then others come and ruin it,” Nair said.
“We really need to do something to stop this.”
Rotorua Lakes Council has recorded 16 spaces damaged by vandalism - Ray Boord Park, Westbrook Reserve, Village Green, Sulphur Flats, Linton Park, Susan St, Huia Lions Reserve, Karenga Park, Hannahs Bay, Pohutukawa Drive, Hamurana Reserve, Steeles Lane, Gemini Place, Saphire Place, Okawa Bay Reserves and Coulter Rd.
The behaviour was also affecting the Rotorua lakefront.
“A few days ago, I watched one [dirt bike] ride straight through the Rotorua lakefront playground and onto the boardwalk while kids were playing,” resident Ryan Gray said.
“Just about every day”, he saw “bikes tearing through parks, footpaths, and shared spaces”.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ, and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.