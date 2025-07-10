He said the police message to dirt bike riders was to consider their impact on others in the community.

“Not only are you damaging public property like children’s sports grounds and parks used by everyone in the community, but your reckless actions could put people at risk of being hurt and killed, and that could be yourselves, innocent members of the community, members of your family or your friends.”

Gillbanks implored the public to help bring an end to the issue.

He said police were planning an operation soon targeting the illegal riders, and any information could help deployment decisions.

“While we don’t want witnesses to put themselves at risk, we rely on information from the public to help us combat this illegal activity.”

Rotorua police’s acting area commander Phil Gillbanks. Photo / File

All information was helpful, and could be the “piece of the puzzle we need to help connect incidents to offenders”.

The majority of the damage had been to council-owned parks, fields and reserves. Rotorua Lakes Council said ratepayers were footing the bills.

“Our staff work tirelessly to keep our parks and reserves beautiful for everyone to use, and this type of damage can take up to a month to repair and has cost ratepayers about $4000 this year.”

A reserve in Pukehangi has been hijacked by dirt bikes and skid cars, according to one resident.

Damaged grass at the Recreation Reserve between Susan St and Homedale St in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

“It happens daily. As a matter of fact, it is happening now,” the resident said of the reserve and playground on Susan St, speaking anonymously because of safety concerns.

“I’m at my wits’ end, who and what will stop this madness?

“There is a playground right in the middle of the park where small kids often play. It’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt or hit.”

The resident has called the council and police about the issue.

The council confirmed it had received 12 reports so far this year.

“This behaviour is irresponsible and poses a danger,” a spokesperson said.

Neil Hunt Park has been damaged on three occasions this year. Photo / Mathew Nash

It reported the incidents to police and was investigating and reviewing access points.

Meanwhile, Neil Hunt Park has become the latest sports field affected. The park’s main football and rugby fields, home to Waiariki FC and Eastern Pirates respectively, were damaged on June 30 and July 2.

Waiariki FC club manager Praneel Nair said this was the third time in the past year that the park had been damaged, and it left the field unusable.

“This is the worst it’s been.”

Previous incidents at Ray Boord Park and Westbrook Reserve left hundreds of kids unable to play sports on the fields.

“We do the work to keep it up, and then others come and ruin it,” Nair said.

“We really need to do something to stop this.”

Damage on Neil Hunt Park's main football field. Photo / Mathew Nash

Rotorua Lakes Council has recorded 16 spaces damaged by vandalism - Ray Boord Park, Westbrook Reserve, Village Green, Sulphur Flats, Linton Park, Susan St, Huia Lions Reserve, Karenga Park, Hannahs Bay, Pohutukawa Drive, Hamurana Reserve, Steeles Lane, Gemini Place, Saphire Place, Okawa Bay Reserves and Coulter Rd.

The behaviour was also affecting the Rotorua lakefront.

“A few days ago, I watched one [dirt bike] ride straight through the Rotorua lakefront playground and onto the boardwalk while kids were playing,” resident Ryan Gray said.

“Just about every day”, he saw “bikes tearing through parks, footpaths, and shared spaces”.

“No helmets, no number plates, and no care for who else is around.

“I don’t want someone to be hurt or worse before real action is taken.”

The council said it used various methods to dissuade the behaviour, including concrete barriers in some instances, as well as standard reserve bollards and post-and-rail fencing.

Denying access to dirt bikes at reserves and parks would also affect pram users and residents with disabilities.

How you can help

Police want to hear from you if you:

Know where illegal riders live

See them in your neighbourhood

Have descriptions of bikes and riders

Have video evidence (only take it if you can do so safely)

If they are in your neighbourhood and it’s happening now, call 111 or, if they’ve left the area or it happened previously, call 105.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ, and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.