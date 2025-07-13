He was “really worried” about walkers and cyclists through the valley because he’d seen them forced off the tracks by motorbikes.

“There is a plague of hoons on motorbikes tearing up the grass verges and doing wheelies on the gravel paths, spraying gravel everywhere, forcing people off the tracks.”

A recent incident involved a woman pushing a pram, he said.

Mikaere said his attempts to speak to the motorcyclists about their behaviour were met with a “f*** you” before they drove off.

“Off they go waving their finger in the air.”

Motorbikes have dug up grass and gravel paths at the reserve on Tom Muir Drive in Gate Pā. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Noise from the bikes echoed through the neighbourhood and bikes had been driven on to the Gate Pā Historic Reserve, which had totara tree memorial groves for Tauranga’s war dead, the historian said.

“You can hear them tearing around.”

Mikaere believed it was the same people all the time because he’d seen three bikers, none with licence plates or helmets.

He also had concerns that plants were being damaged and for the “burgeoning bird life”.

The 300ha Kōpūrererua Valley is one of Australasia’s largest urban wetlands.

Mikaere ran a bait trail in the valley with his Rotary Club that was serviced fortnightly, so he often saw the damage.

Buddy Mikaere said noise from the bikes echoes through the neighbourhood. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“You can see where the bikes have been, doing wheelies on the paths and digging up all the gravel and stuff like that.”

Mikaere had contacted the Tauranga City Council about the motorbike riders but he said he hadn’t gone to the police because the bikes had no plates.

He would like the see the motorbikes taken off the riders.

Jeremy Weaver lives across from the reserve on Tom Muir Drive where riders entered the valley.

Kōpūrererua Valley is one of Australasia’s largest urban wetlands. Photo / Alex Cairns

“The motorbikes are just loud and dangerous. They just go as fast as they possibly can and make as much noise as they can.

“They’re farm bikes blatting around, making it unpleasant for anyone else that wants to use the area.”

He shared concerns for the safety of people using the reserves.

The bikes were not roadworthy; one had no muffler or lights and was being driven at any time of the night, Weaver said.

It could be 11pm, 1am or 6am.

Around a month ago a 6am rider also fired what Weaver suspected was a shotgun, possibly shooting game birds, he said.

Weaver wanted the council to install staggered barriers to prevent the bikes getting into the parks.

He also wanted more “No Motorbikes” signs, for the riders to be fined and, if that did not work, then confiscation of the bikes.

Dirt bikes are being driven at all hours of the night in Kōpūrererua Valley. Photo / 123rf

Council community services general manager Barbara Dempsey said motorbike use and vandalism were ongoing challenges across the reserves, including Kōpūrererua Valley.

The council received a report in June of a ute and dirt bike driving through Gate Pā Reserve, but no other recent complaints, she said.

The council was unable to enforce moving vehicle violations, so dangerous, inconsiderate, or damaging motorbike riding behaviour was a matter for the police, Dempsey said.

“Motorbike use across our reserve network is not explicitly prohibited under Tauranga City Council bylaws, although there are restrictions for vehicle use in the Reserves Act.”

Tauranga City Council signage discouraging motorbikes is in place at most parks in the city. Photo / Brydie Thompson

There were infringement options under the Reserves Act, but the council was unable to issue them, she said.

Kōpūrererua Valley was intended for pedestrian and cycle use, Dempsey said.

There were “No Motorbikes” signs at Kōpūrererua Valley and across the reserves to discourage motorbike access, she said.

The council was also looking at different barrier design options for park entrances to help prevent motorbikes from entering. “Finding solutions that reduce motorbike use without blocking access for legitimate users can be difficult.”

Barriers that stopped motorbikes could also make it harder for cyclists, people with prams, wheelchair users and mobility scooters, she said.

If people saw someone riding a motorbike in a reserve, they should contact the police by calling 111, Dempsey said.

The Western Bay of Plenty’s road policing manager, Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, said police received reports and were aware of dirt bikes being ridden in Gate Pā Reserve and Kōpūrererua Valley.

Western Bay of Plenty road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter. Photo / Alex Cairns

The council set the bylaws about whether the riding was illegal, but when there was a threat to the public or damage occurred it became a police matter, he said.

“Police can seize vehicles if they are being operated in a dangerous manner.”

If people saw unsafe driving or someone was in immediate danger, they should call 111, Hunter said.

Non-emergencies could also be reported by calling 105.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.