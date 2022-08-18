Advertisement

New Zealand|Politics

Kuslan Sugathapala: Return to economic decency long overdue

6 minutes to read
Almost every social indicator - prison numbers, gangs, housing affordability, youth suicides, and unemployment - deteriorated sharply after 1985. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Kushlan Sugathapala

OPINION

"What we have had is not reform but revolution. A wrenching of our economic lives fundamentally, away from decency."

So wrote Tim Hazledine, Auckland University professor of economics, 24 years ago in his book,

